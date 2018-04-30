North Carolina map opponents ask US Supreme Court to affirm

RALEIGH (AP) Advocacy groups and Democratic voters in North Carolina say partisan bias within congressional districts Republicans drew are so deliberate and obvious the U.S. Supreme Court should rule the lines unconstitutional.

Common Cause, the League of Women Voters and others said they filed motions April 27 asking justices affirm a January lower court decision striking down the current boundaries as partisan gerrymanders. That three-judge panel’s order to redraw the map immediately was delayed by justices during the appeal, so the 2016 boundaries are being used in this year’s elections.

The Common Cause motion requested oral arguments as an alternative if justices don’t automatically uphold the lower ruling. Republican legislators who approved the map have two weeks to respond.

The U.S. Supreme Court is already considering partisan bias cases from Wisconsin and Maryland.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

