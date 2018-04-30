North Carolina reaches settlement with dentist over claims

RALEIGH (AP) North Carolina’s attorney general has announced a settlement with a dentist over fraudulent claims sent to the state Medicaid program.

Attorney General Josh Stein said April 27 a settlement was reached with Dr. Carlos J. Privette under which he will pay the program $470,000 in restitution.

A news release said claims were submitted for Privette for a variety of services, including oral evaluations and the surgical removal of teeth, that weren’t medically necessary and/or didn’t have supporting clinical documentation.

The investigation and settlement stemmed from the Medicaid investigations division’s continuing focus on dental providers within the program who are engaged in fraudulent practices involving a wide variety of services, including dental cleanings, repetitive restorations on the same tooth and palliative care.

