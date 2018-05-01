Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Dispositional Factors – Failure to Consider – Conflicting Precedent

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 1, 2018

Although a panel of this court recently held that a trial court did not need to consider all of the G.S. § 7B-2501(c) factors when entering a dispositional order, we follow prior precedent and hold that the trial court erred when it failed to consider the seriousness of the offense and the culpability of the ...

