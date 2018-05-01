Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 1, 2018

Even though the three clinical studies presented by defendants were published four and five years after plaintiff’s treatment, since the studies show that the results of “standard treatment” and the treatment method proposed by plaintiff are about the same, the studies were relevant. We affirm the trial court’s admission into evidence of the three clinical studies ...

