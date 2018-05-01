Quantcast
Workers’ Compensation – Asbestos – Mesothelioma – Last Injurious Exposure – Subsequent Jobs – Average Weekly Wage (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 1, 2018

Once plaintiff presented evidence that her decedent was injuriously exposed to asbestos in his job for defendant, the burden shifted to defendant to produce some evidence of a subsequent exposure. Shifting the burden of production does not shift the burden of proof. While there is no affirmative evidence proving a lack of exposure to asbestos in ...

