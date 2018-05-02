Quantcast
Administrative – State disability findings may deserve substantial weight (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle May 2, 2018

An administrative law judge erred in according little weight to a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services determination that the Social Security claimant qualified as disabled. The ALJ also did not properly consider the limited extent to which the claimant could perform daily activities. Background Billie Jean Woods appeals the Social Security Administration’s denial of ...

