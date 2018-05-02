Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Indictment Errors – Constitutional – Due Process – Hostile Witness – Armed Robbery

Criminal Practice – Indictment Errors – Constitutional – Due Process – Hostile Witness – Armed Robbery

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 2, 2018

Even though the indictment’s spelling of defendant’s middle name was off by one letter (the sixth letter should have been a “u” instead of a “w”), and even though the unnecessary allegations of defendant’s race and date of birth were wrong, since defendant was not prejudiced in his ability to defend himself against the charges ...

