By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 2, 2018

Reading G.S. § 47C-3-113 and the parties’ condominium declaration together, the court concludes that the condominium property owners’ association is required to buy flood insurance for its buildings that lie in a flood plain when such insurance is reasonably available. We reverse summary judgment for the association and remand for further proceedings. Under § 47C-3-113, a condominium ...

