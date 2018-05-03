Quantcast
Coworking for a living (access required)

Long a draw for techies, new office option is attracting lawyers, too

By: David Donovan May 3, 2018

  First article of a two-part series on attorneys who work from unconventional office spaces. In a gray hoodie and backwards Captain America baseball cap, John Fallone looks every bit like the Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur he once was. But today Fallone is an attorney in Raleigh whose practice focuses on counseling other founders of startups. In ...

