Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – DWI – Single-Car Accident – Timing of Impairment (access required)

Criminal Practice – DWI – Single-Car Accident – Timing of Impairment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 3, 2018

Although the state presented evidence of 100 feet of tire impressions veering off a highway, past a scuffed boulder, and ending at a damaged, unoccupied vehicle whose registered owner (defendant) was found walking along the same highway disoriented and unsteady on his feet, and although defendant admitted that he was “smoked up on meth” and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo