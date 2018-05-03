Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Defendant’s Mental Conditions – Medical Diagnoses – Lay Testimony – Second-Degree Murder – Malice (access required)

Criminal Practice – Evidence – Defendant’s Mental Conditions – Medical Diagnoses – Lay Testimony – Second-Degree Murder – Malice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 3, 2018

Without providing notice of an insanity or diminished capacity defense, defendant – himself – sought to testify about his Attention Deficit Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Pediatric Bipolar Disorder, and Oppositional Defiant Disorder. The trial court properly found that such testimony was not relevant without the additional foundation or support of expert testimony. We find no ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo