Jacobs appointed to administrative bench (access required)

Jacobs appointed to administrative bench (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 3, 2018

A special deputy attorney general for the North Carolina Department of Justice has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Administrative Law court. Tenisha S. Jacobs was selected by Chief Administrative Law Judge Julian Mann III to fill the vacancy on the court left by Phil Berger when he was selected to join the North ...

