Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Printing error blamed for murder trial delays (access required)

Printing error blamed for murder trial delays (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 3, 2018

Court officials in Guilford County had less than 10 people answer jury duty calls April 30 and May 1, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Prosecutors had planned to use the week to begin trials, including a first-degree murder case in Greensboro, but because of a printing error, only a fraction of the 320 expected jurors showed up ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo