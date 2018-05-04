North Carolina man sentenced for Medicaid fraud

RALEIGH (AP) The former head of a North Carolina health care company has received a prison sentence in connection with a Medicaid fraud scheme.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said 47-year-old Shephard Spruill was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Spruill was the CEO of Carolina Support Services in Greenville. According to prosecutors, he supplied hundreds of patient names to others who billed millions in fictitious mental health services.

Prosecutors say Spruill has been ordered to pay nearly $6 million to the Medicaid programs in North and South Carolina, as well as to one of the individual victims. He also has to forfeit nearly $1 million in criminal proceeds and is banned from Medicaid for life.

Spruill was sentenced May 1.

