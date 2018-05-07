Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Valuation – Post-Separation Diminution – Fraudulent Mortgage (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 7, 2018

Where the trial court found that one of the parties’ real properties, valued at $80,000, was unencumbered on the date of separation, but that the defendant-husband later mortgaged the property to his brother in the amount of $72,000, the trial court did not err when, in distributing the property to the plaintiff-wife, it deducted $20,000 ...

