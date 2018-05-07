Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Search warrants unsealed after AP, other media intervene

Search warrants unsealed after AP, other media intervene

By: The Associated Press May 7, 2018

NEWTON (AP) Search warrants unsealed after The Associated Press and other media organizations intervened show authorities are investigating a sheriff’s candidate in North Carolina for possible violation of misdemeanors of stalking, cyberstalking and willfully failing to discharge duties.

No charges have been filed against Jason Reid, a candidate in a May 8 GOP primary to replace the current sheriff, his father, Coy Reid.

Jason Reid resigned in February as a narcotics officer. The warrants show he’s now classified as a reserve officer.

Superior Court Judge Jeff Carpenter decided May 4 to unseal a redacted version of the warrants at the request of The AP and other media.

Judge Daniel Kuehnert had sealed the search warrants and all related information in a closed hearing on April 19.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo