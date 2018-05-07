Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Testimony – Causation – Brain Surgery

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 7, 2018

According to plaintiff, the defendant-neuropathologist mistakenly reported that specimen samples from plaintiff’s brain were a glioma and a glioblastoma, leading plaintiff’s neurosurgeon to remove plaintiff’s left inferior temporal lobe. Although plaintiff put on an expert in neuropathology, he failed to put on an expert in neurosurgery or neurooncology; consequently, plaintiff failed to prove causation. We affirm ...

