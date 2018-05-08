Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 8, 2018

Even though two previous foreclosures on plaintiffs’ property were dismissed, since plaintiffs do not allege that the current default is the same default as the two previous ones, the dismissals of the previous foreclosures do not implicate res judicata. We affirm the trial court’s order granting defendants’ motion to dismiss. Roberson v. Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC ...

