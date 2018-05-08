Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Schools & School Boards – Private School – Breach of Contract Claim – Honor Code Violation (access required)

Schools & School Boards – Private School – Breach of Contract Claim – Honor Code Violation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 8, 2018

Where plaintiff’s son violated the defendant-school’s honor code, the school did not breach the parties’ contract when it declined to refund of any of the son’s tuition. We affirm summary judgment for defendant. Facts The contract between the plaintiff-father and the defendant-private school (the Reservation Agreement) said that the school would have no obligation to refund any part ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo