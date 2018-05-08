Sheriff candidate: Investigation of him is ‘dirty politics’

NEWTON (AP) A sheriff’s candidate in North Carolina says he wasn’t involved in the sealing of a search warrant that shows authorities are investigating him for possible misdemeanors including stalking.

No charges have been filed against Jason Reid, who described the investigation “dirty politics” at a news conference Monday.

Reid is a candidate in May 8’s GOP primary for Catawba County sheriff. He’s the son of the current sheriff and a former narcotics officer.

A judge unsealed a redacted version of the warrant May 4 after The Associated Press and other media groups filed a motion.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint last August about a tracking device found on the vehicle of Reid’s ex-girlfriend. Reid said May 7 the devices are stored in a room where the woman had waited for him.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

