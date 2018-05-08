Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Abandoned Appeal – Form 44 – No Transcript (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Abandoned Appeal – Form 44 – No Transcript (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 8, 2018

Even if, as plaintiff contends, his lawyer did not receive the first Form 44 that the Industrial Commission emailed to her after she gave notice of appeal from the deputy commissioner’s denial of further medical benefits, there is no dispute that plaintiff’s attorney received the second acknowledgement of appeal and Form 44 that the Commission ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo