Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Rights – Prosecutor immune for Freddie Gray actions (access required)

Civil Rights – Prosecutor immune for Freddie Gray actions (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle May 9, 2018

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is absolutely immune from suit for her statements and prosecution of police officers involved with citizen Freddie Gray on the day he sustained fatal injuries in a police van, and the officers’ claims arising from those actions are thus barred. Background Freddie Gray Jr., suffered fatal injuries while handcuffed and shackled in ...

