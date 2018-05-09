Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 9, 2018

Even though one of the plaintiff-shareholders is also a judgment creditor of the defendant-corporation, plaintiffs have stated proper purposes for their request to inspect corporate records: to determine whether “any improper transactions have occurred and to determine any possible mismanagement of [defendant Fortran Corp.] or any possible misappropriation, misapplication, or improper use of any property ...

