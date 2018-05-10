Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Insurer settles for $800K over motorcycle injuries (access required)

Insurer settles for $800K over motorcycle injuries (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 10, 2018

  A man will receive an $800,000 settlement after another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle in downtown Charlotte, causing a crash. Elizabeth Grimes of Charlotte, who represented the plaintiff, reported that the previously healthy 32-year-old father of two suffered major injuries when an elderly motorist pulled into his path during heavy congestion. Because he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo