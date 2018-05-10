North Carolina mayor-elect arrested for DWI after victory

SHARPSBURG (AP) The newly elected mayor of a North Carolina town has been charged with driving while impaired moments after his victory.

News outlets report Robert Williams Jr. was elected mayor of Sharpsburg on May 8, a year after he lost the race by three votes. In a rematch ordered by a Wake County judge, Williams defeated incumbent Mayor Randy Weaver by seven votes.

Shortly after the polls closed, Williams was arrested after nearly crashing his car near town hall. Other charges include carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer.

Williams said that he has an attorney, but didn’t identify him. He’s scheduled for a June court appearance.

Sharpsburg is about 55 miles (88 km) east of Raleigh. It’s split between Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

