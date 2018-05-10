Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / OBX power outage class action settles for $10.35M (access required)

OBX power outage class action settles for $10.35M (access required)

By: David Donovan May 10, 2018

  Businesses that were devastated by the nine-day power outage that plunged the Outer Banks into darkness last summer will be able to collect restitution in time for this year’s tourist season after a federal judge gave preliminary approval to a $10.35 million class action settlement. The law firms of Whitfield Bryson & Mason in Raleigh, Zaytoun ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo