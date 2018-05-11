Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Biz appeal is nixed after wrong court named (access required)

Biz appeal is nixed after wrong court named (access required)

By: David Donovan May 11, 2018

  The losing side in a recent decision by the North Carolina Business Court may not be able to appeal the court’s decision because its notice of appeal mistakenly referenced the state’s Court of Appeals instead of the Supreme Court, which now hears appeals of cases from the Business Court. Zloop, a bankrupt electronic-waste-recycling corporation, alleges that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo