Corporate – Civil Practice – Pleadings – Capacity to Sue – Real Property – Partition Proceeding (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 11, 2018

We reverse for the reasons stated in Judge Dillon’s dissent (Petitioner alleged that it was a Delaware corporation but otherwise did not allege that it had engaged in any activity other than owning real estate. Therefore, petitioner was not required to aver that it had not been dissolved or had obtained a certificate of authority ...

