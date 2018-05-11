Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Marijuana Possession – Intent to Sell – Amount Plus Cash & Loaded Gun (access required)

Criminal Practice – Marijuana Possession – Intent to Sell – Amount Plus Cash & Loaded Gun (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 11, 2018

We affirm the holding of the Court of Appeals (Defendant was found (1) in possession of illegal drugs on high school grounds where he was not a student, (2) in possession of “unsellable” remnant marijuana in two larger bags near a “dime bag” of “sellable” marijuana, (3) driving a vehicle owned by someone who had ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo