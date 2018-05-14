Quantcast
By: David Donovan May 14, 2018

Attorney: Sean David Soboleski Location: Asheville Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Soboleski was granted a stay of the remaining portion of his suspension from the practice of law on April 26 and is permitted to resume practicing law immediately. Background: Soboleski and his wife were engaged in the practice of law together, and together maintained three attorney ...

