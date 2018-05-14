Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Entry of Default – Motion to Set Aside – Good Cause – Appeal & Remand (access required)

Civil Practice – Entry of Default – Motion to Set Aside – Good Cause – Appeal & Remand (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 14, 2018

We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision (Where (1) defendants’ motion to dismiss was granted at the trial level and reversed on appeal; (2) after remand, defendants were negotiating discovery with plaintiff when plaintiff successfully moved for entry of default 30 days after the issuance of this court’s mandate, and (3) defendants moved to set ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo