Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Neglected Child (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Neglected Child (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 14, 2018

After moving herself and her infant from county to county, including Mecklenburg County, the respondent-mother was living in Cabarrus County, and her baby was living in Rowan County when the baby’s caretaker contacted the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services, Youth and Family Division (YFS), to say she could no longer care for the baby. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo