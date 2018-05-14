Quantcast
By: David Donovan May 14, 2018

Attorney: Tracey E. Cline Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 1989 Disciplinary action: Cline’s motion to have her license to practice law reinstated was denied on May 7 Background: Cline was the district attorney for Durham County. Beginning in 2011, she made repeated statements impugning the honesty and integrity of a superior court judge. In documents filed with the ...

