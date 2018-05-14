Quantcast
By: David Donovan May 14, 2018

Attorney: Phillip Entzminger Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 2009 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on April 30. After six months, Entzminger may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: Entzminger was an assistant district attorney in Pitt County. In a DWI case, a police officer was unavailable ...

