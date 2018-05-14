Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal – Public Utilities – Water & Sewer Impact Fees – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations (access required)

Municipal – Public Utilities – Water & Sewer Impact Fees – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 14, 2018

The plaintiff-developers’ injury arose when they paid the water and sewer impact fees imposed by the defendant-town, not when the town adopted the ordinance requiring payment of the fees. Therefore, plaintiffs’ claims arose between May 1, 2006 and June 30, 2009. Where plaintiffs’ claims rest upon an alleged statutory violation that resulted in the exaction of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo