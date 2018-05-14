Quantcast
NC court upholds mother's conviction in daughter's death

By: The Associated Press May 14, 2018

JACKSONVILLE (AP) The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the misdemeanor conviction of a mother found guilty in connection with her daughter’s drowning death.

The court upheld the conviction of Amanda Gayle Reed, whose 19-month-old daughter drowned in a pool in May 2013.

Reed was in the bathroom at the time and had left the child in the care of a 9-year-old. She was convicted of two misdemeanors and sentenced to 75 days behind bars.

The state Appeals Court overturned her conviction in a divided vote. On Friday, the state Supreme Court reinstated the guilty verdict.

The Associated Press reports Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2012 because a child in her care had wandered into a ditch and drowned.

