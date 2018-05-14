Quantcast
Virginia attorney has discipline stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan May 14, 2018

Attorney: Wendelyn R. Harris Location: Leesburg, Virginia Bar membership: Member since 2009 Disciplinary action: Disciplinary proceedings against Harris were stayed, and Harris was transferred to disability inactive status, on April 26 Background: None provided Previous discipline: None

