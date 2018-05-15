Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Support – Parents' Income – Capital Gains & Dividends

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 15, 2018

Even though the defendant-mother had significant income from capital gains during the two years prior to the child support hearing, since capital gains are a highly variable type of income, they can only be used to calculate current, regular income if (1) the parent still owns additional capital assets of like kind sufficient to continue ...

