Home / Top Legal News / General Assembly returns, takes up judicial bills (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 15, 2018

  As North Carolina’s short legislative session begins May 16, some legislators say they are working to pass bills that would substantially change how the judiciary works. While the priority of the session appears to be making technical corrections and passing a state budget from the previous long session, crossover bills and constitutional amendments are also still ...

