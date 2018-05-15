Quantcast
Real Property – Condemnation – Parking Spaces & Retaining Wall – Civil Practice – Rule 60 Relief (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 15, 2018

Although there were indicia of fraud and misrepresentation in the Department of Transportation’s communications with the defendant-landowner, since DOT’s forced taking of defendant’s property was not an arms-length transaction, the trial court could grant defendant relief under N.C. R. Civ. P. 60(b)(6), with its more lenient time limit, rather than Rule 60(b)(3). We affirm the trial ...

