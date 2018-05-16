Quantcast
Real Property – Ground-Disturbing Activity – Erosion Control Permit – Buried Trash Uncovered – Estoppel — Administrative

Real Property – Ground-Disturbing Activity – Erosion Control Permit – Buried Trash Uncovered – Estoppel — Administrative (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 16, 2018

Before respondent began its ground-disturbing project, one of the petitioner-department’s sections issued respondent an erosion and sedimentation control permit pursuant to the Sedimentation Pollution Control Act. This did not estop another of petitioner’s sections from finding that respondent was violating the Solid Waste Management Act when the ground-disturbing project turned up buried garbage, which respondent ...

