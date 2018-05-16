Quantcast
Supreme Court: Cash kept in box not enough to require father's consent to adoption (access required)

By: David Donovan May 16, 2018

  A biological father who squirreled away money for his daughter by making regular cash deposits into a lockbox he kept at his residence had not done enough to show that he had made reasonable provisions for the child’s support, and so his consent was not required for the girl’s adoption, a divided North Supreme Court ...

