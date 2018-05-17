Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 17, 2018

Where G.S. §§ 7A-29(a) and 126-34.02(a) provided petitioner a legally sufficient method for obtaining judicial review of the administrative law judge’s decision – by direct appeal to this court – the plain language of G.S. § 150B-43 prohibited petitioner from seeking judicial review in  superior court under G.S. Chapter 150B, Article 4. We affirm the trial ...

