By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 17, 2018

Even though the trial court did not include express language in its 2014 custody order that the order was entered “without prejudice,” the 2014 order (1) said it would “not be binding on the parties in future hearings,” (2) referred to the plaintiff-mother’s desire to have a gradual visitation process and (3) granted the mother ...

