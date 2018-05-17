Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Pro bono honor society inducts 345 attorneys (access required)

Pro bono honor society inducts 345 attorneys (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 17, 2018

The Pro Bono Resource Center inducted 345 attorneys into the North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society after they each reported providing 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services in 2017. Chief Justice Mark Martin, who chairs the North Carolina Equal Access to Justice Commission, stressed the importance of legal representation to democracy. “One integral way ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo