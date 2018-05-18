Quantcast
Officials: North Carolina inmates attack guards at 2 prisons

By: The Associated Press May 18, 2018

RALEIGH (AP) Officials in North Carolina say inmates attacked correctional officers in separate incidents at two prisons. The N.C. Department of Public Safety says in a news release inmate Charles McDougald attacked four officers at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton May 15. McDougald struck the officers before being subdued by other correctional officers. According to the news release, ...

