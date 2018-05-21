Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Larceny after Breaking & Entering – Doctrine of Recent Possession – Unoccupied House (access required)

Criminal Practice – Larceny after Breaking & Entering – Doctrine of Recent Possession – Unoccupied House (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 21, 2018

Where the state failed to prove that plaintiff had exclusive control of the stolen property, the state was not entitled to the presumption of guilt arising from the doctrine of recent possession. We vacate defendant’s convictions of felonious breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Facts The victim inherited a house at 30 Woody Street in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo