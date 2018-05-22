Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Flight to Thailand didn't show "responsibility" (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle May 22, 2018

The district court did not err in declining to reduce the defendant’s sentence on grounds that he accepted responsibility for his offenses, since he fled the country before his initial sentencing hearing. However, the defendant should have been granted leave to redact information about his wife and child in his sentencing memorandum. Background Appellant Christopher Harris pled ...

