Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Three Bases – Clerical Error (access required)

Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Three Bases – Clerical Error (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 22, 2018

Defendant violated his probation in three ways, only one of which was a proper basis for revocation. Although the trial court mistakenly checked a form box saying each violation was a sufficient basis for revocation, the court also (1) properly found that it could revoke probation for defendant’s commission of a criminal offense and (2) ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo