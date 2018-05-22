Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Knock & Talk – Back Door – Evidence Suppression

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 22, 2018

Even though an investigator had watched his informant use the back door of an apartment all three times the informant bought heroin at the apartment, law enforcement officers were required to use the clearly visible and unobstructed front door – rather than the less visible back door – when they conducted a “knock and talk” ...

